$65.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $65.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $65.85 million. Heska posted sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.72. 40,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,784. Heska has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $268.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.92.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,550. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

