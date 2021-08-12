$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $69.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -172.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.