$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 137,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

