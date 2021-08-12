7,300 Shares in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 5,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.78. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 104,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

