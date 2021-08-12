7,800 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 237,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,568. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -505.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

