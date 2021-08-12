800 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

