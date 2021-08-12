844 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 62,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.