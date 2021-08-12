89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 89bio were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 89bio by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

