8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.