917 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

MGK stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,558. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $243.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.54.

