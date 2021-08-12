AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 4,864,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

