Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of IAF stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

