Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

