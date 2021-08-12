Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
