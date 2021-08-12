Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

ABST stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $11,708,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth $8,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

