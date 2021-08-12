Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.