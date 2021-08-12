Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 979,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,185. The company has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.