Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Acerinox stock remained flat at $$6.53 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

