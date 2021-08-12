Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 91,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,768. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

