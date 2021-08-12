Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 326,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,456. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.58.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

