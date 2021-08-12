Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st.

AYI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,834. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

