Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

