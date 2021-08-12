ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 48,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,952. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

