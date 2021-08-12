Adam K. Peterson Purchases 16,105 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $183,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Shares of NICK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.