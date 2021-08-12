Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 132.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,855. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

