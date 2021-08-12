ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 1,485,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.