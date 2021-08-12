Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $634.47. 40,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $634.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

