AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. AECOM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

ACM traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 1,397,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

