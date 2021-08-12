Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.93. Aegon shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 91,034 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

