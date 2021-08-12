AGCO Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

AGCO opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

