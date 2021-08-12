AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

AGFS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

