Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

Several brokerages have commented on AC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:AC opened at C$25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

