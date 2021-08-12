Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 3,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,749. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

