AirBoss of America Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.80. 187,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

