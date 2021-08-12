AirBoss of America Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.80. 187,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
