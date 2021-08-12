AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE BOS traded down C$3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.19. 376,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.21. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

