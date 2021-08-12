Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $218.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $237.47 and last traded at $234.52, with a volume of 7223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.38.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

