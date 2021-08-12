Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 124,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,934. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

