Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 136,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,934. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXU. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

