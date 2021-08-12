Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 114,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 58,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67.

Alfa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFFF)

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

