Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 173.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 508,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,794,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.82. The company has a market cap of $520.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

