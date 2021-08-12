Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

