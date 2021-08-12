Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.