Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 97,423 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $125,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

NYSE GPN opened at $169.56 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

