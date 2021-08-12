Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 235,966 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of Vail Resorts worth $114,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $301.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

