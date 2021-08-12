Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.25% of Avnet worth $129,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avnet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Avnet by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.