Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $117,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

