Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

