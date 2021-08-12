Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.23 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $163.84 million and approximately $62.23 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.