Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

