Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,145. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

