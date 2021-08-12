Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,143. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.